HCM City releases code of conduct for tourists

First visitors to Ho Chi Minh City in 2017 (Source: VNA)

– The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on January 5 released a code of conduct targeting domestic and foreign tourists, in an effort to further spread the reputation of the City as a safe and hospitable destination.Accordingly, tourists should respect local customs and culture, abide by regulations at tourist and public areas, provide help for the disabled, the elderly, children and women, and protect the environment.They are also banned from changing the status quo in cultural and historical relics as well as urged not to waste food and beverages everywhere and every time.The code of conduct is printed in the shape of a folding fan in Vietnamese, English, Chinese, Korean and Russian languages for delivery as a souvenir at hotels from three to five stars, tour agencies, Tan Son Nhat international airport, diplomatic and external relations agencies.It is also published in the form of a video clip broadcast on local television channels, the website of the municipal tourism sector, and projectors in tourist and public areas.Last year, similar conduct rules were released in several other localities, including Da Nang and Nha Trang.The capital city of Hanoi and Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam are also to join in the move.-VNA