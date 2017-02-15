HCM City resolved to improve public administration index

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

​HCM City (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will undertake strong measures to enhance the city’s Provincial Governance and Public Administration Index (PAPI) after the city dropped to the 47th place out of 63 provinces and cities in 2015.



The city scored under the average level in two dimensions, which were the public participation at local level (4.27/10 points) and vertical accountability (4.97 points). The city also got low scores in terms of transparency (5.41 points) and control of corruption (5.14 points).



The municipal People’s Committee has set out tasks to improve the city’s PAPI in all dimensions in the 2016-2020 period, with focus on public participation at local level, accountability, transparency and control of corruption.



Heads of departments, agencies, and People’s Committees at district and communal levels are required to focus efforts on enhancing their performance and the provision of services to the public.



Self-inspection and specialized inspections will be intensified towards the goal of building a democratic and clean administrative system.



Local authorities are urged to fully and effectively enforce regulations on democracy at grassroots level while facilitating the lawful operation of community-based inspection groups, while quickly reporting problems arising during the implementation of administrative procedures and issues causing public concern.-VNA