Ho Chi Minh City’s total retail sales and services revenue estimated at 19.8 billion USD in the first half of 2017 - Illustrative photo (Source: VNA

– Ho Chi Minh City’s total retail sales and services revenue are expected to hit nearly 450 trillion VND (19.8 billion USD) in the first half of 2017, up 10.2 percent from the same period last year.According to Nguyen Phuong Dong, deputy head of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, of the total, revenue from retail is estimated at 291 trillion VND (12.8 billion USD), 64.7 percent of the total and up 12.1 percent year-on-year.During January-June, the Department carried out measures to stabilise the market and connect businesses and banks, while implementing projects to establish an aromatic and chemical business centre, develop the logistics and support industry sector and help enterprises tackle difficulties.From now until the end of this year, the department will continue measures supporting enterprises, hold a second meeting for municipal leaders and enterprises and complete industry and support industry data to help connect production businesses with distributors, Dong stated.The department will also speed up the implementation of the supply-demand linkage programme and the “Vietnamese people prioritise using made-in-Vietnam products” campaign, and intensify promotion activities inside and outside the country.The trading of counterfeit and low-quality products will also be punished strictly, he added.-VNA