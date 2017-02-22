HCM City, RoK locality to co-organise int’l cultural festival

Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

– The co-organisation board of the Ho Chi Minh City – Gyeongju International Cultural Festival 2017 made its debut at a ceremony held by authorities of the Vietnamese city and Gyeongsangbuk-do province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 21.Addressing the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the festival will offer a chance for the two peoples to get insights into culture and history of the two cities.It will help HCM City to promote itself as a modern city to international friends, he said.He affirmed that the municipal authorities will make it easier for the organisation of the festival, contributing to deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries, and promoting cooperation between HCM City and RoK localities.While highlighting the significance of the festival, Kim Kwan Yong, Governor of Gyeongsangbuk-do province said the event will foster cultural exchanges and all-around cooperation between the two nations.The HCM City- Gyeongju International Cultural Festival 2017 will kick off on November 9 and last till December 3.In September last year, officials of HCM City, Gyeongsangbuk-do province and Gyeongju city signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the organisation of the event.As part to mark the 25th founding anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties, the festival will include a series of activities such as art performances, cuisine display, fashion show, film screening, along with trade promotion activities.-VNA