HCM City seeks stronger economic ties with Japanese city

Vice Chairman of HCM City People's Committee Le Thanh Liem. (Source: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City welcomes and pledges to create the best conditions for businesses from Sakai city in the Japanese prefecture of Osaka to invest in the southern largest economic hub, said a local official.



During a meeting with Deputy Mayor of Sakai city Emiko Hazama on February 22, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem briefed his guest of the city’s potential and advantages as well as prioritised fields calling for investment.



Liem said HCM City expects to effectively carry out cooperation agreements already signed with Sakai city and Osaka prefecture and jointly remove obstacles to facilitate investment and trade ties.



He called on the administrations of Sakai city and Osaka prefecture to introduce HCM City’s investment climate and encourage local investors to do long-term business in the city.



Having talked about Sakai city’s advantages and potential and local enterprises’ demands for investment, Emiko Hazama expressed her hope that the HCM City authorities would create more favourable conditions for Sakai businesses to invest in the city.



According to the deputy mayor, Sakai city is the second largest city in Osaka prefecture and boasts advantages in industry and high technology.



Recently, Sakai enterprises have embarked on a range of economic, trade and investment cooperation projects in Vietnam, including HCM City.-VNA