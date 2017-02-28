HCM City steps up cooperation with France

A corner of the southern hub (Photo: VNA)

– Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen called for further financial support from the French Government in enhancing labour quality and building a smart city.He expressed his desire during a reception for Jean Vincent Place, French Minister of State for State Reform and Simplification in Ho Chi Minh City on February 27.Vietnam’s southern hub and French localities like Lyon city and Rhone-Alpes region have enjoyed robust cooperation in official training, urban planning and urban lighting, he said, expecting more cooperation between two sides in urban development and related issues like pollution, traffic, healthcare and education.Ho Chi Minh City will accelerate the “French house” project in the city, a move which aims to promote collaboration with France, Tuyen said.For his part, Jean Vincent Place affirmed that the French Government wants stronger cooperation with Vietnam.He said he was impressed by the development plans of Ho Chi Minh City, believing that Lyon is an excellent model for smart city development.Ho Chi Minh City and Lyon should enhance cooperation and delegation exchanges and share experience in smart city development, he suggested.-VNA