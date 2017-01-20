HCM City supplies clean water to all households

Locals in Binh Tan district now have clean water for daily use (Photo: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City announced on January 20 that the city has fulfilled the target of supplying clean water to all of its 1.9 million households.Over the past two years, the Saigon Water Supply Corporation and the Saigon Water Infrastructure Company has sped up the implementation of projects to provide clean water for additional 390,000 families in District 12, Binh Tan, Binh Chanh and Hoc Mon districts, accomplishing the goal at the end of 2016 as scheduled.Le Van Khoa, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the supply of clean water to all of the city’s households helps to ensure local residents’ health and protect of underground water sources.He noted 92 percent of water samples taken from drilled wells in the city were contaminated, affecting people’s health in the long term.Khoa also revealed that the city is planning to expand its water supply systems by installing over 1,000 km of water pipelines by 2019 and completing the construction of Kenh Dong and Thu Duc 4 waterworks in 2018.-VNA