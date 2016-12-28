HCM City to celebrate New Year with medley of dances

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera will present a melange of ballroom dances like waltz, tango, mambo, and polka and Hungarian dance with music by well-known composers at the HCM City Opera House on December 29 to celebrate the New Year.At “Dancing with Classical,” there will be The Skater’s Waltz by French composer Emilie Waldteufel, Hungarian Dance No 6 by Johannes Brahm, and Blue Tango by 20th century American composer Leroy Anderson.Three famous works by Johann Strauss that will be among the highlights are Egyptian March, which was written to mark the completion of the Suez Canal, Thunder and Lightning with fast rhythms for polka, and waltz melody The Blue Danube.The programme will also include Overture from Strauss’ operetta Die Fledemaus, Slavonic Dance No 2 from Antonin Dvorak’s opera Carmen, and Sabre Dance from Aram Khachaturian’s ballet Gayane.Excerpts Mambo from Broadway musical West Side Story by American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, and Can Can from Orpheus in the Underworld by Jacques Offenbach will be presented.The HBSO Symphony Orchestra led by veteran conductor Le Phi Phi will perform through the show.-VNA