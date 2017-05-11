2017 Asian defending champion Nguyen Quoc Nguyen (world No 12) (Photo: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City will host the Three-Cushion Carom Billiards World Cup for the third time in a row from May 22-28.The event, a World Billiards Union (UMB) event, will feature 132 players from 16 nations and territories.All of the world’s top five players in three-cushion carom billiards are competing in the event. They are Jaspers Dick of the Netherlands, Sanchez Daniel of Spain, Caudron Frédéric of Belgium, Blomdahl Torbjorn of Sweden and Polychronopoulos Nikos of Greece.Vietnam’s best chance of glory comes in the form of 2017 Asian defending champion Nguyen Quoc Nguyen (world No 12), Tran Quyet Chien, (world No 15), Ma Minh Cam (No 18) TG), 2017 Asian silver medallist Duong Anh Vu (No 29, and Ngo Dinh Nai (No 36).The event will be run by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, UMB, the Asian Carom Billiard Confederation and the National Sports Administration. – VNA