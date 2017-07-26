HCM City to host export markets forum

The press conference in HCM City ​introduces the Export Forum 2017, which will be held at Rex Hotel on August 8 (Photo: VNA)

- An export forum on “Market Identification and Risk Management in Export of Vietnamese Enterprises” will be held in HCM City on August 8 to disseminate the latest information, especially about effective ways and solutions to enhance the competitiveness of domestic firms in key export markets.Delegates will discuss global and regional markets after the US’s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), opportunities and challenges for Vietnamese enterprises when participating in global value chains, ways to improve the quality and competitiveness of Vietnamese products, and the difficulties, risks and risk control techniques when promoting exports.Speakers at the forum will include John Rockhold, executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce in HCM City, Yasuo Nishitohge, general director of Aeon Vietnam, Yuichiro Shiotani, general director of TopValu, and Harry Loh, director of United Overseas Bank (UOB).Organised by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City, the event will gather around 400 delegates, including Government officials, representatives of local and foreign investment and trade promotion agencies, business associations, consuls general, trade counsellors of foreign countries, and executives from local producers of export goods, logistics enterprises, banks and foreign corporations.-VNA