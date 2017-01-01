HCM City to host Homeland Spring programme for OVs

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The annual “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on January 20 with a variety of cultural activities to welcome overseas Vietnamese (OVs) back for the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival. – The annual “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on January 20 with a variety of cultural activities to welcome overseas Vietnamese (OVs) back for the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Co-organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, the Foreign Ministry and the municipal authorities, the event will include an incense offering ceremony, carp releasing and a get-together.



A highlight of the event will be an art performance live broadcast on the Vietnam Television and Ho Chi Minh City Television channels, during which, President Tran Dai Quang and many senior Party and State leaders will extend New Year wishes to OVs.



OVs interested in the programme could contact the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, or Vietnamese representative missions abroad, for registration.



There are approximately 4.5 million Vietnamese living and working in 103 countries and territories. They form an indispensable part of the nation and play an important role in intensifying friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the rest of the world.-VNA