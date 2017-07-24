Runner Nguyen Thi Huyen will compete in the HCM City International Track and Field Championships Open 2017. (Photo: thethaovanhoa.vn)

The Ho Chi Minh City International Track and Field Championships Open 2017 is scheduled to be held on July 27-28 at the Thong Nhat Stadium.The event will attract the participation of nearly 500 athletes from seven countries and territories, including the Republic of Korea, Thailand, India, and Malaysia.The participants will compete for 44 sets of medals.Vietnam will send its best athletes to take part in the tournament, such as Nguyen Thi Huyen, who won the gold medal in the recent Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India, in the women’s 400m hurdle, and Le Tu Chinh, a gold medallist in the Thai tournament.The tournament is a warm up for the 29th Southeast Asian Games to be held in Malaysia next month.-VNA