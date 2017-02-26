HCM City to host major coffee expo

Visitors at the 2016 Cafe Show Vietnam (Source: VNA)



- Around 100 exhibitors and 20,000 visitors will take part in the country’s biggest coffee exhibition, the 2017 Cafe Show Vietnam, to be held in HCM City next week.

The three-day event from March 2 will offer leading global and regional coffee industry companies a chance to showcase their latest products and the latest trends.

They will exhibit under the categories of coffee, beverages, bakery, raw materials, machinery, mergers and acquisitions and start-ups, ice creams, chocolates, and coffee beans.

There will be business matching events enabling companies to find partners to expand their business.

Forums to share experience in and knowledge about the coffee and beverage industries will also be held.-VNA