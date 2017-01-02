HCM City to shift 10,000 plants from unzoned areas

More than 10,000 production establishments in HCM City situated outside industrial zones will be relocated, according to the city People’s Committee. (Photo dantri.com.vn)

- More than 10,000 production establishments in HCM City situated outside industrial zones will be relocated, according to the municipal People’s Committee.The relocation of establishments that are not included in the city’s urban plans for 2016-20 would be done quickly, it said.Most of them are small or medium-sized, have limited resources and space for their business and do not adequately protect the environment.They are mostly situated in residential areas, use outdated technologies and equipment, and have made little investment in waste disposal, with some also facing a high risk of fire.Many have severely affected the lives of local residents and made it difficult for local authorities to manage them.Those in sectors like construction materials, textiles, dyeing, and chemicals will be moved into industrial parks and complexes or out of the city.Small slaughterhouses will be moved to areas that group them in clusters.The city provides supports to establishments that move to zoned areas on their own volition./.