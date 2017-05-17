Ky Co island in Quy Nhon province is touted as Vietnam's Maldives (Photo: quynhontourist.vn)

– Travel businesses in Ho Chi Minh City are offering discount tours this summer to attract more tourists.Prices for 4-5 day package tours to central provinces have fallen to 2.2-4.6 million VND (97-202 USD) per person. Travel companies have also stabilised prices for foreign tours and offered deals for budget travellers.Tour operator Fiditour has launched 300 tourism deals from the beginning of this summer, said Do Chau Quyen, a media official from Fiditour, adding that bookings have surged 15 percent from the same time last year.Top destinations include Nha Trang, Con Dao, Phu Quoc and Mui Ne-Phan Thiet.To meet increasing demand, Fiditour has opened new tours to Quy Nhon-Phu Yen, bringing vacationers to new tourist attractions like Ky Co- touted as Vietnam’s Maldives, Hon Kho (Dry island) and Eo Gio (wind strait).It also offers new packages to visit lavender fields in Hokkaido (Japan), discover life in North Korea and experience nomadic culture in Mongolia.Meanwhile, tour operator Vietravel will run the “colourful summer, full of joy” programme from May 19 to August 3, providing new journeys at reasonable prices, including skiing in Australia.Special discounts will be offered to groups of tour buyers (up to 800,000 VND (35.27 USD) per person) and those who holiday in the country or South East Asia.-VNA