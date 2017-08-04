Liberal arts education has flexible training curricula, encourages interdisciplinary subjects, provides in-depth knowledge and helps students develop skills to adapt to various working environment. (Source: ​Business Insider)

HCM City (VNA) – Core ideas of the US liberal arts education, which promotes students’ independent brainwave and creates foundation for students to develop communication and study skills, were introduced at a workshop held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 4.



The event showed Vietnam-US relations from education angle, HUFO Chairman Huynh Minh Thien said in his remarks at the event, highlighting that education plays a significant role in the bilateral relations.



The Vietnam-US Friendship Association has served as an effective bridge to encourage the excellent quality of the US and Vietnamese education models, he added.



Lauded the association’s efforts to promote cultural and education links between the two countries, US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Mary Tarnowka said that the US is proud to be a partner of Vietnam in education development and improvement process.



She underlined that education has been among top priorities of the US diplomatic mission in Vietnam in efforts to support projects on improving Vietnamese youths’ studying opportunities so that they can enter a competitive global market environment which requires high-quality workforce.



At the event, Professor Vu Duc Vuong from Hoa Sen University, PhD Tran Xuan Thao from Van Lang University, President of Fulbright University Vietnam Dam Bich Thuy and Adafin CEO Ken Liffiton discussed potential and challenges when implementing the US education model in Vietnam in the context of Industry 4.0.



Liberal arts education has flexible training curricula, encourages interdisciplinary subjects, provides in-depth knowledge and helps students develop skills to adapt to various working environment.-VNA