HCM City, US locality deepen relations

Secretary of HCM City Party Committee Dinh La Thang (R) and Edwin Lee, Mayor of San Francisco (Source: VNA)



– Ho Chi Minh City and San Francisco city of the US will continue promoting their close relationship in an intensive and effective manner, making it an example for cooperation between the Vietnamese and US localities.Secretary of the municipal Party’s Committee Dinh La Thang made the statement at a reception for Edwin Lee, Mayor of San Francisco on March 6.HCM City is willing to cooperate with foreign investors, including those from San Francisco, he said.According to Thang, the 20-year cooperation between the two cities is yet to meet their potential, saying that the two localities need to expand their cooperation fields, especially tourism and urban infrastructure.HCM City and San Francisco should develop a strategic vision for their relations and promote their solidarity and mutual understanding, thus fostering the comprehensive partnership between the two nations.For his part, Edwin Lee said he is impressed at the strong development of Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular, pledging that he will introduce the city’s favourable business climate to US investors.San Francisco firms want to share experience and invest in HCM City in tourism, high technology and transport infrastructure, he said.He also vowed to create the optimal conditions for HCM City enterprises to invest and promote trade in his city, contributing to developing the friendship and cooperation between the two cities and benefiting their people.HCM City and San Francisco signed their sisterhood partnership in 1995. They have maintained delegation exchanges and implemented many joint projects in trade, education, health, culture and environment.-VNA