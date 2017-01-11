HCM City wants to tighten links with Japan’s Iwate prefecture

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (Photo: VNA)

– Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong renewed his city’s wish to intensify cooperation with Japan’s Iwate prefecture while meeting with its Governor Takuya Tasso on January 11.Phong said Vietnam and Japan boast many similarities and huge potential that can help them support each other during the course of development. They are also favourable conditions for the countries, and for HCM City and Iwate in particular, to enhance win-win cooperation.He told his guest that their localities should build effective cooperation programmes, particularly in the fields of Iwata’s strength such as agriculture, manufacturing technology and tourism. They should step up tourism and trade promotion so as to bring typical products to each other’s markets.Meanwhile, Takuya Tasso said he is impressed by the dynamic development of Vietnam and HCM City, adding that relations between Vietnamese and Japanese localities, including Iwate and HCM City, need to be strengthened, thereby contributing to the countries’ connections.Introducing his prefecture’s potential and advantages, he said his delegation visits HCM City this time to increase the effectiveness of their businesses’ partnership, especially in tourism and the production and trade of agricultural products.On this occasion, Iwate is working with HCM City’s relevant agencies to organise many programmes to popularise its image and agricultural and aquatic products.-VNA