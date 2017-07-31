Customers study a new property project in HCM City (Photo: tphcm.chinhphu.vn)

- An additional 22,972 new enterprises were established in HCM City in the first seven months of the year with a combined registered capital of 297 trillion VND (13 billion USD).Although the number of newly established enterprises only increased 12.2 percent over the same period last year, the registered capital increased 69.1 percent, according to the HCM City’s Department of Planning and Investment.In addition, 33,521 businesses registered to change the nature of their business in the period with a total additional capital of 160.4 trillion VND (7 billion USD), a rise of 10.6 percent in the number of businesses and a surge of 40.5 percent in additional capital compared to the same period last year.In total, newly registered and supplemented capital of the enterprises in the city in the past seven months reached 458 trillion VND (20 billion USD), up 57.8 percent over the same period last year.Of the number of newly established enterprises, one-member limited companies have the highest proportion (58.4 percent) with 13,406 enterprises, followed by two-member limited companies (28.4 percent) with 6,527 enterprises, joint-stock companies (11.8 percent) with 2,710 enterprises, private enterprises (1.4 percent) with 326 enterprises and three joint-venture companies (0.01percent).By sector, real estate has the most newly established businesses (39 percent) with total registered capital of 116 trillion VND (5.1 billion USD).In addition, the retail, automobile repair and motorbike industries also accounted for a high proportion (17.7 percent) with total registered capital of 52 trillion VND (2.3 billion USD).According to the Department of Planning and Investment, HCM City is continuing to implement many solutions to support and encourage household businesses to convert into enterprises.To date, 849 household businesses have been transformed into enterprises in the city, mostly in Districts 5, 6, Binh Thanh and Binh Chanh.-VNA