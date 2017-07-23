HCM City youths join voluntary activities in Laos

At the launching ceremony (Source: sggp.org.vn)

– More than 100 youngsters from Ho Chi Minh City on July 23 went to Laos to take on voluntary activities till August 5.The volunteers, who had been involved in the “Green Summer” and “Red Holiday” campaigns in the city, will tour Lao provinces of Attapeu, Champasak and Xiangkhouang, to do good deeds.They will support the building of two Vietnam-Laos youth friendship houses, coordinate with health workers to provide medical check-ups and treatment for poor people, transfer agricultural techniques, and present gifts to needy students.The youngsters are also expected to help with building playgrounds for children, guiding locals to use electricity economically and safely, improving the power system, and visiting contributors to the Vietnamese revolutionary cause in Laos.They will participate in a wide range of culture, sport and art activities with local youths and residents to study the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.The event aims to demonstrate the pioneering role of youngsters in HCM City to nurture the friendship and solidarity between the two countries, as well as between the city and Lao localities.It also means to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and 40 years of signing the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.-VNA