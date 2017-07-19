HCM City Book Street in District 1 (Source: VNA)

- The Book Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 will celebrate the 70th War Invalids and War Martyrs Day (July 27) from July 21-30 with the theme “When Drinking Water, Think of its Source”.On the first day of the event, veterans and witnesses of war will share stories with young readers to help them understand the sacrifice of war heroes who shed their blood for national freedom and independence.On July 27, visitors will have a chance to talk with artist Dang Ai Viet who has painted 100 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers.Former Con Dao prisoners will also take part in activities on July 29, with the introduction of the book Nguc Tu, Tho Ca và Tieng Nhac (Prison, Poems and Music).The final activity of the event will be a talk with writer and journalist Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hai about her book Toi Chet, Bat Đau The Gioi Song (I Died, The World Started Living).There will also be exhibitions of Ai’s paintings of heroic mothers and display of 100 books about President Ho Chi Minh, war heroes and heroic mothers, among others.Children of war martyrs, war heroes and invalids will receive gifts and book vouchers when visiting Book Street during the event.-VNA