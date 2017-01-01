HCM City’s flower street to bloom for Tet

An image of the flower street. (Photo: Saigontourist)

HCM City (VNA) – Nguyen Hue Flower Street, a very popular attraction in HCM City during Tet (Lunar New Year festival) every year, will be ready to welcome visitors on January 25, 2017.



According to Tran Hung Viet, General Director of Saigontourist which creates the flower street, this year more than 100 kinds of flowers, including imported flowers, will be used for Nguyen Hue Flower Street.



Themed The City Named after President Ho Chi Minh – Aspiration for a Bright Future, the 720m long flower street will run from the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in front of the City Hall to Ton Duc Thang Street.



A pair of hen and rooster and their brood of 15 chicks made of iron will be set up at the street entrance to mark the Year of the Chicken, 2017. The birds will be from 0.6m to 3.5m tall. One hundred and eight lanterns will light up the street.



Flower artisans from the city and neighbouring provinces will create miniatures from flowers and bonsai of the city’s well-known structures like Nha Rong Wharf, City Hall, Ben Thanh Market, and Phu My Bridge. A kids’ zone will have plaster models of chicks.



Work on the flower street will begin on January 10. It will remain open until 10pm on January 31. The Lunar New Year falls on January 28.-VNA