HCM City’s industrial production index rises 7.51 percent - illustrative image (Source: Internet)

- Ho Chi Minh City’s index of industrial production (IIP) in the first six months of this year increased 7.51 percent compared to the same period last year, reported the municipal Department of Industry and Trade at a conference on July 19.The IIP of four key sectors, including mechanical manufacturing industry; food processing; chemicals-plastic-rubber; and electronics-information technology, contributing 4.56 percent points to the growth, rose 10.23 percent.In the period, industrial and export-processing zones in the city attracted total investment worth 384.32 million USD, a year-on-year increase of 39.36 percent.According to the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zone Authority, policies on land for industrial production remain unattractive to investors.Municipal authorities were urged to accelerate land-clearance work and resettlement to facilitate industrial projects, and devise policies to support industrial enterprises by connecting them with banks.-VNA