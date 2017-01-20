HCM City’s leaders meet overseas Vietnamese on eve of Tet



HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders on January 20 held a meeting with overseas Vietnamese who returned home to welcome the Lunar New Year festival (Tet).



Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, informed the overseas Vietnamese about the city’s socio-economic achievements and hailed their contributions to the southern hub by doing business, transferring technologies and making recommendations to HCM City.



He called on the overseas Vietnamese to continue upholding their patriotism, working as a bridge between Vietnam and other countries worldwide and joining hands to develop HCM City into a modern and civilised city.



On behalf of the participants, Tran Hoang Minh, a Vietnamese expatriate from the US, thanked the local authorities for favourable conditions that they have created for overseas Vietnamese to live, work and invest in the city.



Expressing his impression on Ho Chi Minh City’s positive changes, Minh stated that Vietnamese expatriates always remember and are willing to contribute to their homeland.-VNA