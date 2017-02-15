HCM City’s projects to prevent landslides to cost 75 million USD

A landslide swept away some 2,000 square metres of land along the Sai Gon River in Thu Duc District’s Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward in 2015. (Photo: VNA)

- Ho Chi Minh City will undertake 14 projects to prevent erosion, including dredging of vulnerable waterways, at a cost of over 1.7 trillion VND (75 million USD) this year, according to its Inland Waterway Management Division.They include a four-kilometre embankment in segment 3 of the Binh Quoi-Cay Bang-Chua Channel in the Thanh Đa Peninsula at a cost of 645 million VND (28 million USD).In Can Gio district, a 581m long embankment to protect the Tac Song Cha residential area will be built at nearly 158 billion VND (7 million USD).The dredging will be carried out in the Rach Chiec Canal-Trau Trau Channel-Tac River at the section between districts 2 and 9 that links the Sai Gon and Dong Nai rivers.This will facilitate waterway transport between the city and Dong Nai province to its north-east.The Ba Chiem-Ba Chua-Lap Dau canals section in Nha Be district will also be dredged.The division has called on the city People’s Committee to speed up land acquisition for all the projects.Seven erosions occurred along the city’s rivers and canals last year, badly affecting the properties and lives of people, the division said.There are 42 locations where erosion is frequent, including 38 dangerous spots that should be fixed quickly to ensure public safety.Thousands of square metres of land have been swept away along the Sai Gon River in Thu Duc district in recent years but authorities have failed to take safety measures.-VNA