Health Ministry works to increase use of traditional medicine

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health will work to increase medical examinations and treatment using oriental medicine, as well as meet demand for herbal medicine.

According to the ministry, Vietnam has 63 public hospitals of traditional medicine and three private ones. About 92.7 percent of hospitals have oriental medicine faculties, a rise of 2.7 percent compared to 2015.

Treatment using oriental medicine has gradually risen over the years, with the technniques used in 4.1 percent, 11.7 percent and 13.4 percent of total cases in central, provincial and district levels, respectively.

Many localities have built and upgraded traditional medicine hospitals, including the capital city of Hanoi, the northern province of Ninh Binh, the central province of Binh Dinh and the southern provinces Binh Thuan and Tay Ninh.

Treatment with oriental medicine combined with modern medicine has been improved. The health sector has also worked to modernise equipment for those hospitals and promote the application of science.

The ministry will instruct relevant agencies to examine the quality of herbal materials and monitor the operation of facilities providing oriental treatment and medicine manufacturers. In addition, activities tackling fake medicine trading will be launched.

The health sector will strive to complete the State management system for oriental medicine, so that all health departments have specialised units in the field.-VNA