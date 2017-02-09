Health sector aims to continue controlling HIV infection

A medical worker gives advice to an HIV carrier in Dong Thap province (Photo: VNA)

– The Health Ministry has reported that HIV carriers in the country has numbered 231,000, with 87,000 having developed full-blown AIDS, and HIV infection in community has continuously been kept under 0.3 percent.Up to 275 centres have been providing methadone treatment, while 385 facilities supplied ARV treatment across 63 cities and provinces, it said.In 2016, all provinces and cities had HIV testing facilities while community-based testing and counseling models were piloted in Thanh Hoa, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Nghe An and Ho Chi Minh City, helping to detect 450 HIV carriers, or 10 percent of the new infections.In the coming time, the health sector will expand the community-based HIV testing models, deliver syringes and condoms free, especially in remote and mountainous areas, and broaden the methadone treatment in detention camps and rehab facilities, among others.It will strengthen the quality of monitoring HIV in 30 provinces and cities, conduct assessments of HIV/AIDS in highly-prone localities, and make forecast on high-risk groups in all 63 cities and provinces in service of the making of intervention plans and measures.-VNA