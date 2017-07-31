Hanoi experiences temperatures of 35-37 degrees Celsius (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam's northern provinces, including the capital city of Hanoi, and the central province of Thanh Hoa are experiencing a blistering heat wave, according to National Centre for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting.

Temperatures in recent days have ranged from 35 to more than 37 degrees Celsius.



The heat wave is forecast to last until August 1.



In other weather news, the season’s fifth storm has changed course and is no longer expected to hit Vietnam, having veered at high speed toward mainland China.



However, the fifth storm will cause bad weather at sea, with downpours and thunderstorms in the northeastern region of the East Sea, in the Tonkin Gulf and the sea from Binh Thuan province to Ca Mau province in the south.-VNA