Hi-tech medicinal herb processing complex to be built in Gia Lai

– The Truong Sinh Group on March 1 started construction of a hi-tech medicinal herb and food processing complex at Tra Da Industrial Park in Pleiku city, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.The project has an investment of 500 billion VND (over 21.9 million USD), including 300 billion VND for the building of technical facilities while the remaining for growing medicinal herb areas.The complex will feature five manufacturing units that produce supplementary foods, herbal drinks, supplementary fish feed, bio organic fertiliser and bottles.The facilities for supplementary fish feed and bio organic fertiliser are scheduled to be completed in the next four months with the designed capacities of 5,000 tonnes and 4,000 tonnes annually. The three others are slated to be operational in early 2018.-VNA