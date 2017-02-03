Ho Chi Minh City attracts int’l tourists during Tet holiday

International tourists at the Nguyen Hue Flower Street (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City welcomed 40,000 – 45,000 foreign visitors during the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, a sudden increase compared to the same period last year, according to the statistics of the local tourism sector.

Supporting services at the Tan Son Nhat international Airport were ensured to be safe, convenient and fast despite the increasing number of tourists, while authorised agencies assigned shift tasks to avoid flight delays, said the municipal Department of Tourism.

A plenty of special festivals and activities were held during the holiday, attracting numerous domestic and foreign tourists.

Over 1 million holidaymakers visited the Nguyen Hue Flower Street, opening for seven days, while the Tet Book Street, Tao Dan Spring Flower Festival and many tourist sites such as Dam Sen, Suoi Tien, Binh Quoi and Thanh Da were popular attractions for travellers.

In addition, many travel agencies in the city such as Vietravel, TST Tourist and Saigontourist operated New Year tours to destinations in Vietnam and overseas. Meanwhile, special tour packages were offered to introduce Vietnam’s Lunar New Year festival to foreigners, thus helping them understand the traditional culture of Vietnam.-VNA