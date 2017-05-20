Hoa Binh company expands to the Middle East

At the signing ceremony. (Photo: thesaigontimes.vn)

HCM City (VNA) –The Hoa Binh Construction & Real Estate Corporation (HBC) signed a cooperation agreement with HOT Engineering & Construction Company of Kuwait in Hanoi on May 19, as part of its strategy to expand into the Middle East.



Accordingly, HOT Engineering & Construction will exclusively sponsor HBC in civil construction and infrastructure in Kuwait.



The two companies will join biddings for the government and private sector’s projects in Kuwait as well as others that HOT won contracts.



Following the signing ceremony, they will continue with detailed plans on procedures for concrete projects between now and the next five years and join the Kuwait government’s construction projects to materialise the 2035 Vision “Turning Kuwait into a financial and commercial centre in the region”.



The Kuwait firm also stands ready to help HBC become a major bidder for its construction works.



HOT Engineering & Construction is currently one of the largest multi-disciplined engineering construction and maintenance companies in oil and gas, industry, civil infrastructure construction in Kuwait and the Middle East.-VNA