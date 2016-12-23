Hoa Hao Buddhism founder's birth anniversary celebrated

An Giang (VNA) - The 97th birth anniversary of the founder of Hoa Hao Buddhism, Prophet Huynh Phu So, took place at An Hoa temple in Phu My township, Phu Tan district, the southern province of An Giang on December 23.



The event was attended by representatives from the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Public Security, Military Zone 9 High Command, and An Giang authorities, along with over 25,000 Hoa Hao Buddhism followers in and outside the province.



Tran Tan Hung, deputy head of the Committee for Religious Affairs, highlighted Hoa Hao Buddhism’s patriotism, solidarity as well as social operations, particularly charity activities, over the past years.



In 2016, Hoa Hao Buddhism followers donated about 360 billion VND to charity activities, contributing to the local success in fulfilling socio-economic development tasks and building new-style rural areas.



Hoa Hoa Buddhism currently has 391 executive committees in 17 cities and provinces and over 2 million followers nationwide, mostly in An Giang.-VNA