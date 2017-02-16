Hoa Lac park hoped to become IT, biotechnology start-up centre

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits a production facility of Vietnam Post and Telecommunication Industry Technology JSC at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park (Photo: VNA)



– The Government will issue a new decree on mechanisms for the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, enabling it to play an extremely important role in enhancing the country’s science and technology capacity, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.The PM and other Government and ministry officials visited the park on February 16.Located in Thach That and Quoc Oai districts, Hanoi, on a land area of 1,586 hectares, the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park is expected to become a science city hosting investors in biotechnology, information – communication, new material technology, and automation.Modern infrastructure is being built at the park using the State budget and the official development assistance (ODA) supported by the Japanese government.According to the park’s management board, it has so far received 1,530 hectares of land out of the total 1,586 hectares.The park counts 78 valid investment projects, including nine foreign ones, with a total registered capital of over 60 trillion VND (2.68 million USD), in the spheres of high technology, training, trade and services, and social infrastructure.Thirty-six projects have been put into operation, involved by more than 10,000 people.The total import-export turnover was estimated at over 2.4 billion USD in 2016.FPT is currently the biggest investor of the park with two projects: FPT Software Village and FPT University.After touring several infrastructural facilities and investment projects, the PM noted the foremost task is to build a brand for the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park to draw investors.He pointed out a raft of shortcomings facing the park, including few hi-tech projects in comparison with that in other industrial parks and snail-speed land clearance.He asked the Park Management Board and the capital city of Hanoi to complete land clearance this year while entrusting the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Finance to report him a plan to supplement capital for land clearance and technical infrastructure construction at the park.The PM tasked the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Management Board to coordinate with Hanoi authorities along with the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Government Office, and the Ministry of Planning and Investment to promote investment in the coming time, while ensuring environmental protection and sustainable development.Apart from infrastructure investment, it is necessary to select and draw knowledge-intensive manufacturing businesses to create high-quality and internationally-recognised products, he advised.The government leader also suggested persuading domestic scientists to seek technical solutions for pilot production.Once in six months, the PM or Deputy PM will visit the park to seek to remove difficulties arising during the process of implementing the project, he added.He expressed his hope that the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park will become an information technology and biotechnology start-up centre in the country.-VNA