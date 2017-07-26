Vistors to the exhibition (Source: baonghean.vn)

Nghe An (VNA) - An exhibition displaying maps and documents on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos opened in Anh Son district, the central province of Nghe An, on July 26.



On display are 154 documents issued by Vietnamese feudal dynasties from the 17th to the early 20th century, ancient maps published by Vietnam, western countries and China relating to Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos as well as the country’s exercise of the sovereignty before 1975.



Of note, the exhibition introduced official documents of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) regarding Vietnam’s exploitation, management, establishment and exercise of its sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa.



Apart from documents and publications compiled by western countries in the 18th and 19th centuries certifying that Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos belong to Vietnam, the exhibition features four atlas published by China’s Qing Dynasty and the Chinese government from 1908 to 1933 defining Hainan island as China’s southernmost point.



Anh Son district is the resting place of more than 12,000 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in battlefields in Laos.



The three-day exhibition aims to contribute to raising awareness of officials, soldiers and people about national construction and defence. –VNA