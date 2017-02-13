Hoang Sa, Truong Sa exhibition comes to Thai Nguyen

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Some 150 maps, documents and objects on Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are being displayed at an exhibition opened in Dong Hy district in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on February 13.Exhibited materials are in Chinese, Nom (old Vietnamese writing using Chinese characters), modern Vietnamese and French issued from the 17th to the 20th century by the Vietnamese feudal states and the French government in Indochina (on behalf of the then Vietnamese state).Notably, on display is a collection of 21 imperial records between the Minh Mang reign (1791-1841) and Bao Dai reign (1925 - 1945). They reflect a process in the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), during which Vietnam continuously exercised and defended its sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa.The five-day event aims to firmly affirm Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos and reject allegations distorting history and groundless claims for the islands and other marine areas.-VNA