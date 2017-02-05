Hoang Sa, Truong Sa exhibition comes to Thanh Hoa

Illustrative photo (Source: Internet)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – An exhibition titled “Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam – Historical evidence” was opened in Nhu Xuan district of the north central province of Thanh Hoa on February 4.

On display are documents, items and nearly 100 maps related to Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos. The exhibits showed how the country has asserted, exercise and protect its sovereignty over the two archipelagos through history.

The event aims to raise awareness of the importance of Vietnam’s sea and islands and citizens’ responsibility in protecting the country’s sea and island sovereignty among local residents, especially young people.

The exhibition welcomes visitors through February 5.-VNA