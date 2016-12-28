Hoang Sa, Truong Sa exhibition opens in Long An

Visitors of the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Long An (VNA) – An exhibition on Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos opened in Can Duoc district, the Mekong Delta province of Long An on December 27.

Titled “Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam – Historical and legal evidence”, the exhibition drew the participation of local people, including students.

The exhibition introduced over 158 maps, photos and documents related to Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos from the 17th to 20th century. Some materials published in Vietnam and other countries are also on display.

They all showed the assertion, exercise and protection of Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos.

The event aims to raise awareness of the importance of Vietnam’s sea and islands and responsibility in protecting the country’s sea and island sovereignty among local officials and people.

The exhibition, the second of its kind in Long An province, will run until December 30. It is expected to come to 12 remaining districts of the province in 2018.-VNA