At the exhibition (Source: baothainguyen.org.vn)

- An exhibition displaying maps and documents on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos opened in Dong Hy district in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, on August 4.On display are documents, items, publications and nearly 100 maps published by domestic and international researchers and scholars, including materials in Chinese, Nom (old Vietnamese writing using Chinese characters), modern Vietnamese and French issued from the 17th to the 20th century by the Vietnamese feudal states and the French government in Indochina (on behalf of the then Vietnamese state) proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos as well as the country’s exercise of sovereignty over the islands.The exhibition also features 65 maps certifying that the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos belong to Vietnam, published by Western nations and Vietnam since the 17th century.Photos of and documentations on socio-economic and cultural development in Truong Sa island district during the period of national industrialisation and modernisation as well as activities of the High Command of the Military Zone 1 in safeguarding the country’s seas and islands are also showcased at the exhibition.The event, which runs until August 8, is part of the important activities to nurture people’s love for the nation, and enhance the awareness among officers, soldiers and people of national construction and defence.-VNA