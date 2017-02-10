Hoi An debuts culture, research institute

Writer Nguyen Ngoc, chairman of Phan Chau Trinh Institute, gives an opening speech at the introduction of the institute. (Photo: Quang Nam Portal)

- The ancient city of Hoi An has debuted its Phan Chau Trinh Institute to boost culture and social science research of the central Quang Nam province, the central and Central Highlands region and Vietnam as a whole.The institute, chaired by famous writer Nguyen Ngoc, will introduce cultural and social services including English and Vietnamese lessons for foreigners, and the culture and ideology of Quang Nam as written by scholar Phan Chau Trinh (1872-1926) – a Vietnamese nationalist seeking to end France’s colonial occupation of Vietnam in the early 20th century.The institute’s council also voted former vice president Nguyen Thi Binh as an honorary chairman at the official inauguration of the institute.The institute plans to compile a 20-volume book about Quang Nam as a comprehensive encyclopedia of the central province and a study of the 30-year development of Hoi An city, as well as sociological surveys, and studies on the culture and history of the Central Highlands region.In 2007, the Phan Chau Trinh private college was established in the city, with 12 faculties of language, literature, information technology, business and finance.-VNA