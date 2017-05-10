About 30 km south of central Da Nang City, Hoi An is a well-preserved example of the important Southeast Asian trading port it was from the 15th-19th centuries. According to TripAdvisor, Hoi An is an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign visitors.

The co-existence of indigenous customs and habits and those imported by foreign settlers creates a distinctive look which lures visitors to the ancient town. Ideal weather and sun-drenched beaches are also bonus points for the town. Yet, TripAdvisor recommends the locality to improve accommodation infrastructure to meet the continuously rising demand of visitors.-VNA