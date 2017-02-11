Hoi An to celebrate lunar New Year’s full moon day

Lanterns light up the ancient town of Hoi An during the first lunar month’s Full Moon Day festival. (Photo: VNA)

Hoi An (VNA) - A series of cultural activities will take place in the ancient town of Hoi An in the annual Nguyen Tieu (the full moon of the first lunar month of the year) Festival from February 12-15.



The city’s Culture and Sports centre said offerings were prepared at all facilities, and the old quarter was adorned with ancient lanterns.



Ancestor worship will take place at the communal houses of Cam Pho, Japanese Bridge, Son Phong temple, Ong Pagoda and Minh Huong commune house from early morning Sunday, while worship services will also take place at Fujian and Jiao Zhou clubs on the same day.



The festival is gradually becoming an annual rendezvous for the locals and tourists coming to see thousands of candlelit paper flowers light up the river in the Spring festival season.



Folkgames and Bai Choi (a traditional Vietnamese game combining folk songs and picks from a deck of cards) will take place at the Cam Pho commune house and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street from 8am to 9.30pm on February 12.



A Bai Choi contest for kids and a photo exhibition, entitled ‘A corner of Hoi An’ will be set up at the Hoai River Square on February 12-15.



The festival is the most important spiritual event of the year. Locals use the time to wish for a peaceful year with offerings of vegetables, rice, salt, wine, votive ancestral tablets and paper.-VNA