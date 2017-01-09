Hong Kong’s detention of armored vehicles contrary to law

Singapore’s armored vehicles detained by Hong Kong (Source: Reuters)

– Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen stated that China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s detention of nine Singapore’s armored vehicles goes against international law as well as the law in Hong Kong.Answering questions at the parliament of Singapore on January 9, Ng Eng Hen said that the Terrex vehicles belong to the Singaporean government and are protected by sovereign immunity.This means that they are immune from any measures of constraint abroad. They cannot legally be detained or confiscated by other countries, he said, adding that this principle is well-established under international law, as well as the law in Hong Kong.Hong Kong customs seized the troop carriers in last November at Kwai Chung port as they were being shipped from Taiwan to Singapore after military exercises.The minister also said that Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had written to Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, asking for the immediate return of the vehicles.The Singaporean defence minister also affirmed that the vehicles do not carry any ammunition and do not contain any sensitive equipment.Meanwhile, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said that the case should be handled in accordance with legal procedures and there is no need to politicalise the matter.-VNA