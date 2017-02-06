HOSE launches first trading session in lunar New Year

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) launched its first lunar New Year trading session on February 6 with the presence of Politburo member, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh La Thang.Thang expressed his hope that HOSE will continue accompanying the local authorities to implement key development plans and contribute further to the stock market’s sustainable development.This will help the southern metropolis become a leading financial centre in the country and in the region as well, he said, adding that the city will create optimal conditions for HOSE to grow stronger.He noted that local businesses are pushing ahead with equitisation plans in line with the government’s policy, which is expected to heat up the stock market in the time to come.Founded in 2000, HOSE makes up over 90 percent of the value of the Vietnamese stock market.In 2016, HOSE recorded respective year-on-year increases of nearly 30 percent and 24 percent in capitalisation and liquidity.-VNA