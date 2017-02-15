Hue ancient citadel to receive tourists at night

Hue ancient citadel will receive tourists at night (Source: VNA)

– The Hue Imperial Citadel (Dai Noi) will be open to tourists from 19:00 to 22:00 from April 22, according to the Hue Relics Preservation Centre.Night tickets will be the same as day tickets, at 120,000 VND (5.3 USD) per Vietnamese and 150,000 VND (6.6 USD) per foreigner.The programme “Dai Noi by night”, expected to be a highlight in the heritage tour in the central region, will feature ancient royal rituals, traditional dances and art performances. Tourists can also experience Hue traditional crafts and royal activities.Before, the Imperial Citadel only welcomed tourists at night during festival time. Recently, the centre has joined hands with Saigontourist Travel Agency to organize a Royal Palace night party for nearly 1,000 tourists transported by the Celebrity Century cruise ship of the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Malta) anchored in Chan May port in the province.The province has also devised numerous drastic and comprehensive measures to promote tourism, including luring investment in high-end tourism sites and focusing on enhancing tourism service quality to draw international visitors.The province aims to receive over five million visitors by 2020, and over seven million by 2030, making it one of the leading tourism destinations of the nation and in the region.-VNA