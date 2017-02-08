Hue EZs, IZs target 20 projects

A view of a coastal economic zone in Thua Thien - Hue Province. (Source: chanmaylangco.com.vn)

– The central province of Thua Thien- Hue aims to attract 20 projects to its economic zones (EZs) and industrial parks (IPs) with total registered capital of some 6 trillion VND (264.3 million USD).To this end, the province’s Economic Zone and Industrial Park Management Board will launch investment promotion programmes that focus on fostering partnership with investors having adequate financial resources in infrastructure, Nguyen Que, deputy head of the board, said.According to Que, currently, the board is working with major domestic firms, including FLC Group, VinGroup, Bitexco and Viglacera, and strengthening coordination with foreign partners, including JICA, KOICA and JETRO, in investment promotion.For projects being implemented in the Chan May-Lang Co EZ, provincial authorities have been assisting in the construction process and in capital disbursement, including the second phase of the Lang Co Laguna, Minh Vien Lang Co Resort, Wharf 3 at Chan May Port; infrastructure of Viglacera’s industrial park; Bitexco’s Lap An eco-tourism project; and infrastructure of Sai Gon-Chan May industrial and non-tariff zone.According to Nguyen Van Cao, Chairman of Thua Thien- Hue People’s Committee, the province has implemented a number of measures to boost investment, such as improving investment and business environment and addressing issues in the aftermath of the sea environment incident that occurred last year.In the future, Thua Thien Hue will also enhance the quality of business associations and trade organisations for better connectivity among enterprises. The province will invest over 2 trillion VND in socio-economic infrastructure and industry development programmes in 2017.At the same time, this central province will also restructure its vocational training system and step up administrative reform, striving to conduct over 50 percent of its administrative procedures online, and apply the one-door model at the provincial and district administration centres, thus raising the satisfaction rate for implementing administrative procedures among residents and businesses to over 80 percent, Cao said.Last year, local EZs and IPs attracted 14 projects with total investment of nearly 4.9 trillion VND, bringing the total number of projects located in their facilities to 140, worth over 63.7 trillion VND. Of the projects, 36 are run by foreign investors, with registered capital almost reaching 31.2 trillion VND.-VNA