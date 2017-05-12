Hung Yen: Trong quan singing named national intangible cultural heritage

Trong quan singing at the ceremony to receive the certificate (Source: VNA)

- The northern province of Hung Yen on May 11 received a certificate recognising its local Trong quan singing (a response folk singing between male and female groups) as national intangible cultural heritage.Trong quan is folk singing from the Hong River Delta that dates back to the Tran Dynasty (1225-1400).The art form involves a spontaneous back and forth repartee singing accompanied by drums. The witty responses of singers on various topics and in different voices is a unique feature of this folk art.The art had close links with daily community activities in the locality. In years gone by, during mid-autumn nights, youngsters gathered at the village's communal house (or at the hamlet entrance) and divided themselves into men and women and sang Trong quan.Researchers described it as a treasure of the culture of the locality, contributing to enriching the nation’s cultural values.Nowadays, many Trong quan singing clubs have been established as part of the locality’s efforts to preserve the art form. Hung Yen has six Trong quan singers recognised as meritorious artists.According to Tran Dang Tuan, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Hung Yen is implementing a programme to preserve and promote the Ca tru and Trong quan singing in 2014-2020.Trong quan singing will be widely performed in upcoming cultural festivals, he revealed.-VNA