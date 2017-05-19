Workers load sacks of fertilisers onto a truck (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued Decision No. 1682A/QD-BCT on launching safeguard investigations against imported DAP fetiliser products.



The decision was issued after the ministry’s Vietnam Competition Authority received a request from DAP – Vinachem JSC and DAP No 2 -Vinachem JSC, which complained that the increase of imported goods has caused serious damage to the domestic industry.



The commodities subject to investigations are all types of inorganic or complex inorganic fertilisers with main components being nitrogen and P2O5, in which the nitrogen content is at least 7 percent and P2O5 at least 30 percent.



The target fertiliser products have the HS codes: 3105.10.90; 3105.30.00; 3105.40.00; 3105.51.00; 3105.59.00; and 3105.90.00.



The agency recommended that all organisations and individuals that import, distribute, trade and use the goods under investigation register as related parties to ensure their views are heard.



However, the ministry can issue decision on temporary defence before the completion of investigation in pursuant to Article 20 of the ordinance on trade defence, in case delays in protective measures cause or threat to cause serious damages to domestic production which would be hard to surmount.-VNA