Incense offering event commemorates heroic martyrs in Laos

Representatives of Vietnamese people in Laos offer incense to commemorate martyrs at the Laos-Vietnam Fighting Alliance monument (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy and Vietnamese people in Laos offered incense to heroic martyrs at the Laos-Vietnam Fighting Alliance monument in Keun village of Thoulakhom district, Laos’s Vientiane province, on July 23.The activity took place ahead of the 70th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day of Vietnam (July 27, 1947).It saw the participation of representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy, the associations of Vietnamese people in Laos, the Association of Vietnamese Investors in Laos, the Vientiane provincial administration, and the Lao War Veterans’ Association.Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung said the two countries are celebrating 55 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties and 40 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.Countless Vietnamese and Lao soldiers laid down their lives for the countries’ peace, independence and special relationship, he said, adding that those enormous sacrifices nurtured peace and aspiration and created the close-knit solidarity between the two countries.He pledged that younger generations of both nations will make all-out efforts to promote that special relationship and develop their respective countries.Located about 70km to the north of Vientiane capital city, the Laos-Vietnam Fighting Alliance monument in Keun village was built by the Lao War Veterans’ Association and the Vietnamese community in the country. It is meant to commemorate 28 soldiers of the Laos-Vietnam Fighting Alliance who died while protecting Vientiane capital in early 1946.-VNA