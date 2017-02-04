India hopes to beef up ties with HCM City

Participants practice lamp-lighting tradition of India at the event (Photo: VNA)

– India plans to further boost relations with Ho Chi Minh City through activities to forge stronger cultural exchange, business connectivity as well as increase cooperation in areas of mutual interest, stated Smita Pant, Indian Consul General in the city.Addressing a ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 3 to mark the 68th Republic Day of India (January 26), she expressed her delight that India and Vietnam have forged an effective partnership in politics, economy, culture, science-technology, culture and human resource development.The collaboration has brought about interest to both peoples and contributed to the socio-economic growth of both countries, she said.Congratulating Indian people on achievements they have gained so far, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem said that Vietnam and India share many similarities in history, culture and religion, and have enjoyed a sound traditional relationship that has been lifted up to comprehensive strategic partnership.Liem noted that traditional friendship between India and Vietnam has helped boost their diverse cooperation in various fields, sectors and localities, benefiting the people of both countries.As of the end of 2016, India has run 49 projects worth over 55 million USD in Ho Chi Minh City. Two-way trade last year reached nearly 900 million USD, a rise of 10 percent year on year.-VNA