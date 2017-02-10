Indonesia: 12 people killed in landslides

Victims of the landslide in Songan village, Indonesia. (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) – At least 12 people were killed and five were injured after landslides occurred in Bangli district on the holiday island of Bali, centre of Indonesia on February 9-10.

Two additional landslides engulfed Awan and Sukawana villages on February 10, which claimed five and injured one, said the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).

Landslide triggered by heavy rains buried five houses in Songan village at 11 pm (local time) on February 9, killing seven and wounding four. All bodies were found while the injured were sent to a nearby hospital.

The rescue team included soldiers, police officers, and staffers of the disaster management agency and local search and rescue office.

The BNPB has warned people of landslides, floods and whirlwind in Bangli, Jembrana, Buleleng, Badung, Tabanan and Gianyar districts, as heavy rains are forecasted to last until February 11.-VNA